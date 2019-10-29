Clashes in Lebanon ahead of PM's resignation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lebanon crisis: Clashes in Beirut ahead of PM's resignation

Shia activists, security forces and anti-government protesters have clashed in the Lebanese capital Beirut, shortly before PM Saad Hariri announced his resignation.

Mr Hariri said the country had reached a deadlock and needed a shock to break the crisis.

  • 29 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Protesters form a human chain across Lebanon