Clashes in Lebanon ahead of PM's resignation

Lebanon crisis: Clashes in Beirut ahead of PM's resignation
Shia activists, security forces and anti-government protesters have clashed in the Lebanese capital Beirut, shortly before PM Saad Hariri announced his resignation.
Mr Hariri said the country had reached a deadlock and needed a shock to break the crisis.
29 Oct 2019
