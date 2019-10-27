Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead - mission accomplished?

Video

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State (IS) group, has killed himself during a raid by US commandos in north-west Syria, President Donald Trump has said.

Baghdadi came to prominence in 2014, when he announced the creation of a "caliphate" in areas of Iraq and Syria.

His death is a major victory for Mr Trump as he faces heavy criticism for his decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner describes the operation to capture Baghdadi and analyses what it means for IS.

Researchers: Benjamin Strick (@bendobrown), Ryan O'Farrell (@ryanmofarrell) and Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc)