Protesters create a human chain across Lebanon
Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters joined hands in an attempt to form a human chain across the country from Tripoli in the north to Tyre in the south.

People have been protesting against the government and their handling of a severe economic crisis.

Organisers have said the attempt to create a chain 170km (105 miles) long was successful.

  • 27 Oct 2019
