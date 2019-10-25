Iraq protesters scatter as tear gas is fired

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iraq protesters run away from tear gas being fired by police
At least two people have been killed as protests escalate in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
Protesters are demanding more jobs, better public services and an end to corruption.
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-50186928/iraq-protesters-run-away-from-tear-gas-being-fired-by-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window