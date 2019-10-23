Russian military police enter Kobane

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian military police enter Syrian border town of Kobane
A convoy of Russian military police has arrived in the border city of Kobane, in north-eastern Syria, as part of a deal agreed between Russia and Turkey.
The military police will help facilitate the complete withdrawal of Kurdish fighters and their weapons 30km (18 miles) from the border.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-50153119/russian-military-police-enter-syrian-border-town-of-kobaneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window