'My children became ill from the fear'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkey-Syria offensive: 'My children became ill from the fear'

The BBC's Aleem Maqbool meets a bereaved mother, fleeing families and a frustrated figher in northern Syria.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Oct 2019