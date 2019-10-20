US troops quit bases in northern Syria

Video

More US troops left their bases in northern Syria on Sunday as part of a withdrawal ordered by President Donald Trump.

Armoured vehicles flying the stars and stripes sped through the town of Tal Tamer. Analysts said they appeared to be heading for the town of Hassakeh, further east.

Later, crowds lined the streets of Tal Tamer to greet a convoy of ambulances that had evacuated the sick and wounded from Ras al-Ain.

Kurdish-led forces have retreated from Ras al-Ain as part of a temporary truce with Turkey, which is trying to create a "safe zone", free of Kurdish militia, near the Syria-Turkey border.