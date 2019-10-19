Calls for revolution at Lebanon protests
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Lebanon for a third day of nationwide protests.

They are calling on the government to step down over its handling of an economic crisis. Dozens of people are reported to have been injured since the unrest began.

The prime minister is expected to speak on Monday, after he gave ministers a deadline to find a solution.

