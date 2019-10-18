Lebanon protesters: 'We can make a change'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lebanon protesters: 'We can make a change'

Protests have been raging in Lebanon, with thousands of people showing their anger at the way the country's economic crisis is being handled by its government.

Demonstrators and police have clashed in the unrest, despite officials backing down from plans to tax WhatsApp voice calls.

Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Lebanon was going through an "unprecedented, difficult time". He gave his coalition government partners 72 hours to agree on reforms.

  • 18 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'Muslims aren't allowed to live here'