‘Turkey is not afraid of US sanctions threat’
Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has said the country is not afraid of economic sanctions threatened by the US following the cross-border military operation against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

The national security concern is the main priority for Turkey and they expected their allies to recognise this, Mr Cavusoglu told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.

  • 17 Oct 2019
