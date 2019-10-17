Media player
Turkey is not afraid of US sanctions threat, says FM
Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has said the country is not afraid of economic sanctions threatened by the US following the cross-border military operation against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.
The national security concern is the main priority for Turkey and they expected their allies to recognise this, Mr Cavusoglu told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.
Watch the full interview on Thursday 17 October 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and watch again after on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
