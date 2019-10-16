Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ayia Napa: British teen accused of false rape claim 'scared for her life'
The teenager claims Cypriot police made her falsely confess to lying about being raped by Israeli tourists, a court has heard.
The 19-year-old said she texted her mother from the police station saying: "ASAP. I need help ASAP."
She is on trial in Cyprus accused of causing public mischief by allegedly falsely claiming to have been attacked at an Ayia Napa hotel in July. She denies the charge.
Twelve young Israelis were arrested in connection with the allegations but were later released and returned home.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-50072752/ayia-napa-british-teen-accused-of-false-rape-claim-scared-for-her-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window