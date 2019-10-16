Video

The teenager claims Cypriot police made her falsely confess to lying about being raped by Israeli tourists, a court has heard.

The 19-year-old said she texted her mother from the police station saying: "ASAP. I need help ASAP."

She is on trial in Cyprus accused of causing public mischief by allegedly falsely claiming to have been attacked at an Ayia Napa hotel in July. She denies the charge.

Twelve young Israelis were arrested in connection with the allegations but were later released and returned home.