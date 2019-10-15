Media player
Lebanon battles worst wildfires in decades
Firefighters and specialist aircraft in Lebanon are working to tackle a series of wildfires which have broken out during a period of high temperatures and strong winds.
The blazes started in Lebanon's western mountains, but have spread to other areas. The initial cause is not known.
Officials said on Tuesday that more than 100 fires had broken out in the space of 24 hours.
15 Oct 2019
