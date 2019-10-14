Syrian forces enter town after deal with Kurds

Media player
Turkey-Syria offensive: Syrian army enters Ain Issa
Syria's government forces have entered the town of Ain Issa in the north of the country, hours after Damascus agreed to help Kurdish forces facing a Turkish offensive in the area.
State television showed images of what it said was the entrance of the town, where residents were seen welcoming the arrival of the troops.
Ain Issa is located next to the area where Turkey plans to create a "safe zone" in northern Syria, cleared of Kurdish fighters.
14 Oct 2019
