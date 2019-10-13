Media player
Video
US Defence Secretary: Turkey 'likely intends to extend attack
Defence Secretary Mark Esper says Turkey "likely intends" to extend its attack further than originally planned.
Mr Esper said the decision to withdraw the nearly 1,000 US troops from northern Syria was made after discussions with his national security team and US President Donald Trump.
He was unable to give a timeframe for the withdrawal and did not specify where the troops would be moved to next.
More than 130,000 people have fled homes near the conflict, the UN said, warning the figure could soon triple.
13 Oct 2019
