Turkey-backed forces capture Syrian border town
Turkey-Syria offensive: Forces capture border town of Tel Abyad

The Turkish army and Syrian rebel allies entered the border town of Tel Abyad, one of the main focal points of the offensive that began on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkey and its allies were in almost complete control of the town.

  • 13 Oct 2019
