London children found in Syria IS camp

Video

The war in Syria has been reignited on new fronts by Turkey's incursion into the north east of the country.

In camps across the regions are thousands of terrified children whose parents supported the Islamic State group, but most of their countries don't want them home.

In one camp, the BBC has discovered three children from London whose parents joined IS five years ago, and were subsequently killed in the fighting.

The children - Amira, Heba and Hamza - are stranded, in danger and they want to come home.

Video journalist: Fred Scott