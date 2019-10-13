Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London children found in Syria IS camp
The war in Syria has been reignited on new fronts by Turkey's incursion into the north east of the country.
In camps across the regions are thousands of terrified children whose parents supported the Islamic State group, but most of their countries don't want them home.
In one camp, the BBC has discovered three children from London whose parents joined IS five years ago, and were subsequently killed in the fighting.
The children - Amira, Heba and Hamza - are stranded, in danger and they want to come home.
Video journalist: Fred Scott
-
13 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window