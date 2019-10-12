Turkey-backed rebels claim part of Ras al-Ain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkey-Syria offensive: Turkey-backed rebels claim part of Ras al-Ain

Syrian rebels backed by Turkey say they have taken control of an industrial area in the border town of Ras al-Ain.

The town has been under heavy bombardment from Turkish shelling.

But the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - who Turkey wants to oust from the area - say the centre of the town has not been taken over.

  • 12 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Ras al-Ain residents flee their homes