Why is Turkey bombing the Kurds in Syria?
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Syria, as Turkish forces step up their cross-border offensive on Kurdish-held areas.
International clamour has increased for Turkey to halt the attack.
The BBC's Martin Patience explains what's behind the conflict.
10 Oct 2019
