Iranian women attend football match

Iranian women attend first match in decades
Iranian women have attended a World Cup qualifier in Tehran for a men's match for the first time in decades.
Women have effectively been banned from stadiums when men are playing since just after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
The change followed the death of a fan who had set herself alight after being arrested for trying to attend a match.
10 Oct 2019
