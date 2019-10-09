Media player
Turkey's offensive in Syria: Smoke billows in border areas
Turkish warplanes have bombed parts of north-eastern Syria at the start of an offensive which could lead to conflict with Kurdish-led allies of the US.
Turkey says the operation is aimed at creating a "safe zone" cleared of Kurdish militias, which it regards as terrorist groups. Turkey also wants to move Syrian refugees from its territory into the area.
