Erdogan adviser defends Syria offensive
Turkey offensive: Erdogan aide defends new campaign

A senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended Turkey's offensive in northern Syria.

In an interview with the BBC, Ibrahim Kalin said a "safe zone" was needed to protect Turkey and allow Syrian refugees to return.

He added that the operation would not diminish efforts against Islamic State - also known as Daesh.

  • 09 Oct 2019
