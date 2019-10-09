Erdogan adviser defends Syria offensive

Media player
Turkey offensive: Erdogan aide defends new campaign
A senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended Turkey's offensive in northern Syria.
In an interview with the BBC, Ibrahim Kalin said a "safe zone" was needed to protect Turkey and allow Syrian refugees to return.
He added that the operation would not diminish efforts against Islamic State - also known as Daesh.
09 Oct 2019
