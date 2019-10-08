Turkish tanks sent to Syria border

Media player
Turkey sends tank convoy to Syria border
Turkey has sent a tank convoy to its border with Syria amid expectations it may launch an operation in the area.
The move follows the controversial announcement by President Donald Trump to withdrawal troops from north-eastern Syria, a decision that was seen as paving the way for the Turkish offensive.
Turkey regards the Kurdish militias, which were key allies in defeating Islamic State (IS) in Syria, as terrorists.
08 Oct 2019
