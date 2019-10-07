US troops leave Syria-Turkey border area

Media player
US troops leave Syria border ahead of Turkish offensive
Kurdish fighters in northern Syria have accused the US of betrayal, after American forces abruptly began to pull back from the border area ahead of a planned offensive by Turkey.
US-military vehicles were filmed leaving positions near the border towns of Sari Kani and Tal Abyad
07 Oct 2019
