Iraq’s secret sex trade
A BBC Arabic investigation has exposed a secret world of sexual exploitation of children and young women by clerics in Iraq.

The practice of temporary marriage, illegal under Iraqi law, is being used by some clerics to exploit women and children for money.

  • 05 Oct 2019