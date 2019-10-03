Iraqi protests continue for third day

Media player
Iraqi anti-government protests continue for third day
There have been more clashes in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, between security forces and protesters who are demanding action on unemployment and corruption.
The protesters defied an open-ended curfew put in place by the prime minister after two days of violence left at least 19 people dead.
