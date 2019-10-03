Violence in second day of protests in Baghdad

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iraq protests: Second day of violent clashes in Baghdad
Police have fired tear gas and live ammunition in an attempt to disperse anti-government protesters in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
For the second day, thousands of people demonstrated in several cities across the country against lack of jobs, poor services and corruption.
The protests, which appear to lack any organised leadership, are the largest since Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi took office a year ago.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-49915233/iraq-protests-second-day-of-violent-clashes-in-baghdadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window