'Did you order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Did you order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi?'

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is asked about the journalist's killing.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Sep 2019