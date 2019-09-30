Video

On 2 October 2018 Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist and critic of Saudi Arabia’s government, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Two of the very few people who have listened to covert recordings of his killing have described the detail of what they heard.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard led an investigation into his death, and negotiated access to the audio. Joining her team was British barrister Helena Kennedy who described the “horror” of listening to Jamal Khashoggi’s final moments.

