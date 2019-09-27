The man sparking dissidence in Egypt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Egyptian calling for a revolution against al-Sisi
Since early September, an Egyptian living in Spain has been calling for a "revolution" against President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi.
Mohamed Ali is a 45-year-old former actor and military contractor and has accused the president of corruption.
Mr Sisi has denied the claims against him but Mr Ali's videos have led to rare protests in a number of Egyptian cities.
Video produced by Vicky Bisset
