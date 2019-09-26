Saudi foreign minister condemns Iran 'rampage'

Media player
Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir condemns Iran 'rampage'
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has accused Iran of a "rampage of death and destruction".
He was speaking to the BBC's Lyse Doucet in New York, where world leaders are meeting at the UN General Assembly.
