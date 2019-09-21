Chanting and tear gas in central Cairo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Egypt protests: Anti-government chants in Tahrir Square
Security forces in Egypt have used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Cairo, after hundreds of people gathered demanding the resignation of President Abdul Fattah Sisi.
The protests were some of the first since he took power in 2014, and came after a video alleging government corruption was posted online by businessman and actor Mohamed Ali.
President Sisi has dismissed the allegations as "lies and slander".
The BBC's Sally Nabil reports from Tahrir Square in the city centre.
-
21 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-49780390/egypt-protests-anti-government-chants-in-tahrir-squareRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window