Danger of new Middle East war high, Iraq PM warns

Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warns that the danger of war between the US and Saudi Arabia on one side and Iran on the other is high and that such a conflict would spread rapidly.

This comes after attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, which the US says were carried out by Iran. Iran denies any involvement.

But, Mr Mahdi told the BBC's world affairs editor John Simpson, there was still time for diplomacy.

Mr Mahdi also said he had been told by other countries that Israel had struck targets in Iraq at least twice. Israel has not commented on the allegation that it has carried out a series of strikes on facilities run by the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Units in recent weeks.