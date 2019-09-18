Saudis say weapons prove Iran behind oil attacks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saudi Arabia oil attacks: 'Weapons show Iran behind strikes'
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry has shown off what it says is wreckage of drones and cruise missiles that prove Iranian involvement in weekend attacks on two oil facilities.
It said 18 drones and seven cruise missiles were fired from a direction that ruled out Yemen as a source.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels had said they were behind the attacks.
Iran has denied any involvement and warned it would retaliate against any attack that targeted it.
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-49747800/saudi-arabia-oil-attacks-weapons-show-iran-behind-strikesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window