Saudi oil drone attack 'a blow for the world'

The drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil installations are an attack on the "whole world" and its economy, according to the newly appointed Saudi ambassador to London. Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Al-Saud told the BBC's Frank Gardner that Iran was most likely behind the attack.

He also called last year’s murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Al-Khashoggi by Saudi government agents "a stain" on Suaid Arabia and defended his country’s role in the war in Yemen.