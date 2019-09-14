Fire rages at Saudi oil plant after drone attack
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Saudi oil plant fire: Blaze rages in Abqaiq after drone attack

Drone attacks have set alight two major oil facilities run by state-owned Aramco in Saudi Arabia, state media say.

One was at Abqaiq, which has the world's largest oil processing plant.

  • 14 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Who's fighting whom in the Middle East?