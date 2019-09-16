Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is Jordan running out of water?
Parts of the Middle East could become uninhabitable by 2050 because of climate change.
Jordan is one of the countries most affected by rising temperatures – and it’s predicted to get worse.
The Dead Sea is shrinking, and many houses only get up to 24 hours of water a week.
So, could Jordan run out of water?
Reporter: Rami Ruhayem
Producer and editor: Sofia Bettiza
Filmed by: Tony Dolce and Abdeljabbar Zaytoon
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window