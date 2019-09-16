Is Jordan running out of water?

Video

Parts of the Middle East could become uninhabitable by 2050 because of climate change.

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by rising temperatures – and it’s predicted to get worse.

The Dead Sea is shrinking, and many houses only get up to 24 hours of water a week.

So, could Jordan run out of water?

Reporter: Rami Ruhayem

Producer and editor: Sofia Bettiza

Filmed by: Tony Dolce and Abdeljabbar Zaytoon