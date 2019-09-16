Is Jordan running out of water?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is Jordan running out of water?

Parts of the Middle East could become uninhabitable by 2050 because of climate change.

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by rising temperatures – and it’s predicted to get worse.

The Dead Sea is shrinking, and many houses only get up to 24 hours of water a week.

So, could Jordan run out of water?

Reporter: Rami Ruhayem

Producer and editor: Sofia Bettiza

Filmed by: Tony Dolce and Abdeljabbar Zaytoon

  • 16 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Dead Sea's sinkholes: Beauty from destruction