Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shia Muslim pilgrims mark Ashura in Iraq's Karbala
Hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims have been marking the holy day of Ashura in the Iraqi city of Karbala.
Officials said at least 31 people were killed on Thursday in a stampede during a ritual commemorating the martyrdom in battle of the Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in 680AD.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-49653409/shia-muslim-pilgrims-mark-ashura-in-iraq-s-karbalaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window