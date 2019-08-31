Idlib ‘double tap’ air strikes: Who’s to blame?

Video

An investigation by BBC News Arabic has found evidence of a war crime committed in a missile attack in Idlib in Syria which killed 39 people.

The attack used a technique called “double tap” - when an initial airstrike is followed by a second attack by the same plane, killing rescuers trying to help the injured.

Russia is backing Syria’s government as it tries to recapture the region from rebels and jihadists.

Producer Nader Ibrahim has been investigating what happened and who may be responsible. Nawal Al Maghafi reports.