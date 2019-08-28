Media player
Palestinian conflict: Diaries of childhood in Israeli military detention
Last month Israel's Supreme Court refused to hear a petition by a human rights group demanding that Palestinian children detained in Israeli jails be allowed to telephone their parents.
The case cast a spotlight on children tried in military courts for crimes committed in the occupied West Bank. Israel is believed to be the only country that tries children that way. Critics have said the ill-treatment of detainees is widespread.
Reporter: Megha Mohan
Director/Producer: Yousef Eldin
28 Aug 2019
