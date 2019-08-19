Media player
A young face destroyed by war: The impact of an airstrike one year on
Jouma and his family were fleeing their home in Syria in 2018 when an airstrike hit the bus they were on.
The little boy's face was severely wounded and he was left completely blind. He was three years old at the time.
The family now live in neighbouring Lebanon and allowed the BBC's Eloise Alanna to film them in their temporary home.
19 Aug 2019
