Iraqi man says he ‘begged’ US immigration agents

Iraqi man deported from US ‘begged’ immigration agents
An Iraqi man who died weeks after being deported from the US said he “begged” immigration agents to let him stay in the country.
Jimmy Aldaoud, 41, was deported from Detroit, Michigan, to Iraq as part of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.
Mr Aldaoud spoke about his deportation in a widely shared Facebook video.
08 Aug 2019
