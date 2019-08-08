Media player
Israeli forces launch manhunt after soldier found killed in West Bank
Israeli security forces have launched a manhunt to find the killer of a 19-year-old soldier found stabbed to death in the occupied West Bank.
The body of Corporal Dvir Sorek, a student at a Jewish seminary, was found near the settlement of Migdal Oz, north of Hebron.
08 Aug 2019
