Are Saudi Arabia's gender reforms good news?

Video

A recent announcement gave more freedoms to women, but there are concerns they don't go far enough.

The new rule announced on Friday allows women over the age of 21 to apply for a passport without authorisation, putting them on an equal footing to men. Women are also being given the right to register births, marriage or divorce.

But the treatment of women in Saudi Arabia remains in the spotlight. BBC gender and identity reporter, Megha Mohan explains why.