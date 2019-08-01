Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria air strike sisters photo: Behind the image that shocked the world
A harrowing picture of three Syrian sisters and their uncle in the rubble after a government air strike has been widely circulated on social media.
Five-year-old Riham later died in hospital, but baby Tuqa and the other sister survived.
The image was taken by journalist Bashar al-Sheikh. He, and the girls' uncle, recount what happened that day.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-49186145/syria-air-strike-sisters-photo-behind-the-image-that-shocked-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window