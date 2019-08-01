Behind the photo that shocked the world
Video

Syria air strike sisters photo: Behind the image that shocked the world

A harrowing picture of three Syrian sisters and their uncle in the rubble after a government air strike has been widely circulated on social media.

Five-year-old Riham later died in hospital, but baby Tuqa and the other sister survived.

The image was taken by journalist Bashar al-Sheikh. He, and the girls' uncle, recount what happened that day.

