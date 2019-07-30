Royal Marines used brute force, says tanker captain

Video

The captain of a tanker seized while carrying Iranian oil has said Royal Marines used "brute force" in detaining his ship.

The Indian national spoke to the BBC's Tom Bateman on the condition that his name was not used.

Earlier this month, UK forces helped authorities in Gibraltar who believed the tanker was carrying oil to a Syrian refinery in breach of EU sanctions.

The captain said marines made his unarmed crew kneel on the deck at gunpoint.

The MoD said the seizure complied with "international rules and norms".

