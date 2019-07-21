Iran-UK radio exchanges as ship seized
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Radio exchanges reveal Iran-UK confrontation as ship seized

The BBC has obtained a recording of the radio exchanges between a British warship and an Iranian naval vessel, moments before a British-flagged oil tanker was seized in the Gulf.

The audio reveals the Iranian Revolutionary Guard instructing the tanker, the Stena Impero, to change direction. The Iranian vessel then tells the Royal Navy frigate that its intention is to inspect the Stena Impero, for "security reasons".

  • 21 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Footage of seized tanker released by Iran