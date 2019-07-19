Iran FM: We will not renegotiate nuclear deal

Video

Iran will not renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said.

"We did not leave the negotiation table. It was the United States that left the negotiating table… they have to return to the negotiating table," he told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi earlier this week.

"We will not renegotiate. You see this deal was the subject of 12 years of negotiations," he explained.

Iran has broken restrictions on its production of enriched uranium, used to make reactor fuel but also potentially nuclear bombs. It says it is in response to sanctions reinstated and tightened by the US.

Iran-US tensions have worsened since Washington withdrew from the nuclear agreement last year, saying it was flawed.

On Thursday The Guardian reported that Mr Zarif had spoken to reporters at the Iranian mission to the United Nations proposing enhanced inspections of its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting of US sanctions.

