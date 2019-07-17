Media player
'We need to know more on surgery for war-zone children'
The effect of a bomb attack on a child can be devastating, both physically and psychologically.
Now a new guide for medical staff on how to treat children injured by bomb blasts is being used to save the lives, and limbs, of young people in war zones.
17 Jul 2019
