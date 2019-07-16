Inside Iran: Are Tehran's poor paying the price?

Video

Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and has imposed ever tightening sanctions on the country in a move designed to force Tehran to curtail their nuclear ambitions.

The sanctions have led to increased prices and the local currency has fallen significantly. Iranians are being dragged into poverty and the poorest are feeling the effects.

As tensions rise between Iran, the United States and its allies, the BBC has been given rare access to Iran.

BBC Middle East correspondent Martin Patience, has been in Tehran looking at the impact of sanctions. While in the country, filming access was controlled - as with all foreign media the team was accompanied by a government representative at all times.