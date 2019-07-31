Dubai: Expectation vs reality
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dubai: Expectation vs reality

It's a city for the flash, the brash and the successful - but what's behind the glitzy veneer?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Jul 2019